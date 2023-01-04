Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.90.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

PDD stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

