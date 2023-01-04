Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.30.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Pentair Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Pentair by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

