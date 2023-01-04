Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 733,264 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

