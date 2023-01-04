Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

