NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

NI stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 672,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NiSource by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

