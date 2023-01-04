New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 12th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, January 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYC opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New York City REIT by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

