New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 12th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, January 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.
New York City REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYC opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
