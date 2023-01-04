Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $600.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.