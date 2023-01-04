Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 940 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $414.22. The stock has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.18.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

