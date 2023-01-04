Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $414.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.21 and a 200-day moving average of $298.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

