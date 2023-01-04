Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.45) to €16.10 ($17.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.43) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $38.77.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $65,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

