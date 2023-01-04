Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.15.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB lowered their price target on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

KEY stock opened at C$28.65 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$26.34 and a 52 week high of C$35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.11.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

