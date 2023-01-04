Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,406,000 after buying an additional 258,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after buying an additional 723,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

NYSE:J opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

