Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,468.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.