ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 3.0 %

ING opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.