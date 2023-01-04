Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE HES opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $149.83.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.