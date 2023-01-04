Head-To-Head Contrast: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) versus Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Smart for Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.37 $4.59 million N/A N/A Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.95 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bon Natural Life and Smart for Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Smart for Life has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,254.30%. Given Smart for Life’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Smart for Life on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

