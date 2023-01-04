Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 163 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

