Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Getlink from €18.40 ($19.57) to €17.70 ($18.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Getlink Stock Performance

Shares of GRPTF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Getlink has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

