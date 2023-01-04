Fundamentun LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.21 and its 200-day moving average is $298.18. The company has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

