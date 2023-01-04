Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,599 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

