Financial Survey: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) vs. Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deep Yellow and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

American International Group has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given American International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deep Yellow and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A American International Group 23.33% 7.33% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and American International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American International Group $52.06 billion 0.90 $9.39 billion $16.81 3.74

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American International Group beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

