Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $438.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

