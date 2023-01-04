Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

