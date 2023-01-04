Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Equitable Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Equitable by 93.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

