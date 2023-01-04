Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $253.31 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

