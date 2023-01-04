Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Nasdaq by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 60,560 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.