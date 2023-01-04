EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EPAM opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.31 and a 200-day moving average of $357.38. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $646.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

