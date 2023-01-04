Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.03 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 28,101 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth $4,209,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Diversey by 3.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,771,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 104,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Diversey by 113.0% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

