Critical Survey: Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) versus Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solid Power and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 186.92%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Novonix.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 153.76 $18.09 million N/A N/A Novonix $6.11 million 77.66 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Solid Power and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power 392.40% 6.09% 5.56% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Solid Power beats Novonix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

