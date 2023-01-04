Critical Comparison: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) vs. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ)

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ – Get Rating) and Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NewAge and Molson Coors Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAge 0 0 0 0 N/A Molson Coors Beverage 4 6 1 0 1.73

Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus target price of $52.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than NewAge.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewAge $279.47 million 0.00 -$39.34 million N/A N/A Molson Coors Beverage $12.45 billion 0.86 $1.01 billion $2.28 21.68

This table compares NewAge and Molson Coors Beverage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Molson Coors Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than NewAge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of NewAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of NewAge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NewAge and Molson Coors Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAge N/A N/A N/A Molson Coors Beverage 3.85% 5.78% 2.88%

Volatility and Risk

NewAge has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats NewAge on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On August 30, 2022, NewAge, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

