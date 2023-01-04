Critical Comparison: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) & CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 8.03% 39.88% 13.20% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LyondellBasell Industries and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 4 12 2 0 1.89 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus price target of $92.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and CN Energy Group.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $46.17 billion 0.59 $5.61 billion $12.91 6.51 CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 0.88 $1.30 million N/A N/A

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Volatility & Risk

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats CN Energy Group. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline and distillates; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Rating)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

