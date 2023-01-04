CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Home Depot by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $414.22.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.