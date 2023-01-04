Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of COHU opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 34.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cohu by 17.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 242,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 137,768 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

