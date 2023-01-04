Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,799,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,699,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 960,175 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.