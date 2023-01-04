Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,096,000 after buying an additional 153,124 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 57.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Chevron by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

