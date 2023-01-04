Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

CVX stock opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

