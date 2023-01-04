Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 409,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Camden National Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $609.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Camden National had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

