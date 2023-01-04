Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $414.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.21 and a 200-day moving average of $298.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.