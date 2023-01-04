Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 59.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 104,496 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.