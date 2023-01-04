BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

