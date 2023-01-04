Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Tesla Stock Down 12.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

