Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 606,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

