Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,286.67.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,700 ($32.53) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.