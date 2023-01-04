Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.80. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 3,465 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $589,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

