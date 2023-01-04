Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 7.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.68. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

