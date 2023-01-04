Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) vs. bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Critical Comparison

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alps Alpine and bpost NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alps Alpine 1 0 1 0 2.00 bpost NV/SA 0 5 0 0 2.00

bpost NV/SA has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 33.85%. Given bpost NV/SA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bpost NV/SA is more favorable than Alps Alpine.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Alps Alpine pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. bpost NV/SA pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. bpost NV/SA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Alps Alpine and bpost NV/SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Alpine $7.15 billion 0.27 $204.35 million $1.11 16.82 bpost NV/SA $5.13 billion 0.20 $296.72 million $1.47 3.51

bpost NV/SA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alps Alpine. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alps Alpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alps Alpine and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Alpine N/A N/A N/A bpost NV/SA N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alps Alpine

(Get Rating)

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. bpost NV/SA was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.