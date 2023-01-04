Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $720,800. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Down 4.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.31. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.