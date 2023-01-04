ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $16,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,842.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,380,232 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,175,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 409.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 823,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.73.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

