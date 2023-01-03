Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

