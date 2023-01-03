Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 490 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,723,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.